Adani Electricity offers temporary connections to Ganesh pandals

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Adani Electricity said on Saturday that it is committed to supporting the upcoming Ganesh Festival celebrations in Mumbai by making temporary electricity connections available to Ganesh pandals at a residential rate.

This initiative ensures that pandals across the city have access to reliable power during the festivities.

Ganesh pandals can receive their temporary electricity connection within 48 hours of submitting their application.

"By offering reliable temporary electricity connections for Ganesh Pandals, we aim to ensure the festival's spirit is celebrated with uninterrupted power. This initiative reflects our dedication to serving our customers," an Adani Electricity spokesperson said.

The pandals can visit the Adani Electricity website www.adanielectricity.com and navigate to the ‘New Connection’ section for temporary connection supply.

"Last year, we successfully provided uninterrupted power to over 1000 Ganesh pandals across the city. We've made thorough preparations to expedite connection approvals and maintain reliable power supply throughout the festival. Our dedicated Quick Response Team is strategically deployed to address any issues swiftly," the spokesperson added.

For the safety of devotees visiting Ganesh pandals, Adani Electricity urges all organisers to utilise only authorised licensed electrical contractors for electrical wiring.

Additionally, "we will be providing illumination with 2,958 floodlights at over 167 idol immersion locations", said the spokesperson.

Adani Electricity said that organisers should ensure wiring readiness at the pandal site; allow only authorised personnel to access the meter cabin; use standard wires and switches for the connection; install a single isolation point for emergencies; securely tape wires with standard insulation tape; maintain clear access to the meter cabin and switches; and ensure the connected load doesn't exceed the sanctioned load.

They should have a fire extinguisher with clear operating instructions near the meter cabin; secure a danger board near the meter cabin; and ensure proper earthing at the meter cabin.

Also, pandals should not use unauthorised extensions or direct power supply or create unnecessary joints in wiring, block access to the meter cabin entrance, exceed the sanctioned load, allow public access to floodlights, pedestals, fans, or insulated joints.

--IANS

na/vd