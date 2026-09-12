India-Malaysia ties moving into 'ambitious new areas': PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India-Malaysia ties are moving into "ambitious new areas" as both countries continue to work together to realise the full potential of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Maritime neighbours, close partners and a friendship powered by our people. Delighted to meet PM Anwar Ibrahim. India-Malaysia ties are moving into ambitious new areas like semiconductors, critical minerals, clean energy, infrastructure and talent mobility," said PM Modi after holding discussions with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

"Our growing defence partnership, expanding two-way investments and deeper people-to-people links reflect the new momentum in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. India and Malaysia will continue to work together and realise the full potential of this relationship," the Prime Minister reflected further.

While warmly welcoming Ibrahim to India, PM Modi appreciated Malaysia's participation in the BRICS Summit as a Partner Country. The leaders took stock of the outcomes of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Malaysia in February 2026 and reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation across a range of areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, semiconductors, infrastructure, digital economy, energy, fintech, education, tourism and people-to-people ties.

Ibrahim conveyed Malaysia's concurrence to the establishment of Consulate General of India in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

"Prime Minister Modi appreciated Malaysia’s continued support in strengthening ASEAN-India relations. The leaders exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest. They expressed their continued commitment to advancing the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

The Malaysian PM, who began the day meeting Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian, said that he expressed his appreciation to PM Modi for the "exceptional service" provided since the Malaysian delegation arrived in New Delhi on Friday night.

"We agreed to continue the momentum of the close Malaysia-India relationship and to strengthen the friendship rooted in a long history and warm ties between the peoples of both nations. Our discussion focused on efforts to expand cooperation in strategic sectors, particularly the semiconductor industry. Malaysia and India possess complementary strengths that can be harnessed through industrial collaboration, supply chain integration, talent development, and two-way investments," he posted on X Saturday afternoon.

"I also raised the need to facilitate and accelerate the entry of Malaysian export goods into the Indian market to open up greater opportunities for Malaysian companies to tap into India's vast and rapidly growing market potential. Malaysia and India will continue to strengthen this mutually beneficial friendship for the prosperity of the peoples of both nations," he added.

--IANS

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