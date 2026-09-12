Amyra Dastur nearly missed out on 'Chumbak' because her former manager didn't tell her about audition

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actress Amyra Dastur, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming streaming series ‘Chumbak’, has revealed that her part in the show almost slipped out of her hands courtesy her former manager.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotions of the show along with Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Delnaaz Irani and Anant Joshi in the BKC area of Mumbai.

When asked how she was approached for the part, she said, “So mine is actually a very funny story because my former manager didn't tell me about this audition. Then I got to know that the casting process is underway for this part, and being a Parsi, I felt that I would be the perfect fit for the part because the show features the premise of the Parsi community”.

She told IANS, “I remember, I messaged Jogi sir myself, our casting director and I said, ‘I heard you're auditioning for a series and it's a Parsi character. So, why haven't you called me?’ And he said, ‘We had already reached out to you but then you only said no’. I was like, ‘Oh no, I'll come and audition’. And yeah, I auditioned for him, luckily it worked out and even the makers told me that he thought I wasn’t interested in the project”.

“And I was like, no, that's not the case. So yeah, I think I auditioned twice and then I got the call”, she added.

Earlier, the actress had shared her experience of drawing from comedy veterans in the show, as she earlier told IANS, “See, at the end of the day, I feel acting is acting. You need good actors around you, because it's also based on their reactions to your acting”.

“So, when you have such amazing veterans, when you have such amazing people around you, I think you automatically just level up, or at least you push yourself to level up. Comedy is something I've always wanted to do, and I'm really glad I got a chance to do it, and also to do it in my culture, because like I said, I'm full Parsi, and it's so nice to represent that, because there are very few characters like this that come. And I remember the maker of the show narrated everything to me, I was like, ‘Okay, I really relate to this character, because it's just so much fun’”, she added.

‘Chumbak’ is available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

aa/