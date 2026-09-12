Arhaan Khan reveals what made 'Bigg Boss 13' the most memorable season

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actor Arhaan Khan revealed what made 'Bigg Boss 13' the most memorable season and why people continue to talk about it even after so many years.

As Arhaan spoke exclusively to IANS, he was asked, "What do you think was the best thing about that season that people still remember it?"

Arhaan shared that the season had a lot of people who made the season what it was.

"You see only one person, but there were Asim, Siddharth, Vishal, Paras, Shefali, Madhurima, Himanshi, Khesari Lal, Hindustani Bhau and many other good names. There were a lot of people, and that is why it was such a memorable season", he shared.

Responding to the question, "If someone wants to give a reference point for Bigg Boss, people often refer to that season. Why do you think it became such a benchmark?", Arhaan said that all the contestants in that season were real.

He explained, "Everyone played as they were. If you look at any contestant, nobody was copying anyone. After watching season thirteen, people were not saying that a particular contestant had copied someone else or that the season had been copied. People were simply themselves. They played with reality, and that is why that season became so successful.

One of the most talked-about seasons of the reality show, 'Bigg Boss 13', had Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Dalljiet Kaur, Koena Mitra, Abu Malik, Shefali Bagga, and Siddhartha Dey as contestants, along with Hindustani Bhau, Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi Khurana, Arhaan Khan, Khesari Lal Yadav, Tehseen Poonawalla, Madhurima Tuli, and Vishal Aditya Singh as Wildcard Entrants.

Sharing whether the 'Bigg Boss 13' experience affected him personally, Arhaan shared, "Bigg Boss is a reality show. It is a different experience and a completely different world. Television, fiction shows, and non-fiction shows are all different things. So, it is a completely different world."

--IANS

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