India’s economic growth under PM Modi's leadership is impressive: African business leaders

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) India is growing rapidly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and could achieve its 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision ahead of schedule, African business leaders attending the BRICS summit here said on Saturday.

Speaking to IANS, Idehai Frederick, Chairman, Diplomatic Correspondents Association of Nigeria (DICAN) said India and Nigeria have shared friendly relations for decades and have significant economic and trade ties.

“India is the second-largest employer of workers after our government,” Frederick said and added that he expected bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries to grow further.

Frederick praised PM Modi’s leadership and said he had a broad vision for India’s development.

“I believe India will achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 ahead of the target,” according to him.

He said the impact of PM Modi’s vision could be seen in India’s development, policies, partnerships and its leadership of the BRICS grouping.

Daniel Tiruneh, Founder and Managing Director of Abyssinia Business Network (ABN) told IANS that India and Ethiopia have longstanding relations and are cooperating in areas including trade, investment, innovation and education.

Tiruneh noted that PM Modi had visited Ethiopia a few months ago, saying the visit had given fresh momentum to bilateral ties.

“The impact is also visible in BRICS, which is an important platform for Ethiopia,” he said.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS summit in New Delhi. The grouping currently comprises 11 member countries and 10 partner countries, with heads of state and representatives arriving in the Indian capital for the 2026 summit.

Security arrangements have been tightened across New Delhi ahead of the summit, with around 15,000 police personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces deployed for security duties.

--IANS

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