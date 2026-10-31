October 31, 2026 11:05 PM हिंदी

Nitin Nabin highlights India’s rapid poverty decline under Modi govt

Nitin Nabin highlights India’s rapid poverty decline under Modi govt (Photo: @NitinNabin/X)

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Saturday praised the Narendra Modi-led Union government, sharing key development data on his X handle and underscoring the spirit of Antyodaya in India’s progress towards Viksit Bharat by 2047.

In his post, Nabin said, “Bharat’s progress is reflected in lives transformed and opportunities created! Under the leadership of PM Modi, the spirit of Antyodaya continues to guide our agenda of inclusive development, ensuring that the benefits of growth reach the last person in the queue and accelerating Bharat’s journey towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047.”

Citing data, he highlighted that India has recorded one of the fastest poverty declines in the world. Between 2011 and 2023, nearly 49.3 crore people moved out of poverty. Extreme poverty, which stood at 27.1 per cent in 2011, declined sharply to 2.3 per cent in 2023.

Employment also witnessed significant growth, with 13.4 crore new jobs added between 2017 and 2023 — nearly twice the rise in the working-age population.

A large part of this increase came from rural women taking up paid work, thereby adding more earners to their households.

The data further showed near-universal access to electricity, with 99 per cent of households covered as per the 2022 survey. Both rural and urban areas recorded gains, with faster progress in rural India helping narrow the rural-urban gap.

On the delivery of welfare schemes, Nabin shared that over 4 crore pucca houses have been built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 3 crore women have become ‘Lakhpati Didis’, 60 crore citizens are covered under Ayushman Bharat, and 10 crore Ujjwala gas connections have been provided.

Additionally, 32 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened, and more than ₹53 lakh crore has been transferred directly to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The figures show the government’s focus on inclusive growth and last-mile delivery, Nabin indicated, as India continues its journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

--IANS

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