Cong speaking language of Pakistan about Kishtwar SPO killings, says J&K MLA Shagun Parihar

Jammu, Nov 16 (IANS) Reacting sharply to the remarks made by the J&K Pradesh Congress committee president, Tariq Hameed Karra, seeking her resignation over remarks made on Kishtwar SPO killings, BJP MLA, Shagun Parihar, on Monday, alleged that Congress was speaking the language of Pakistan.

Karra on Sunday criticised BJP MLA, Shagun Parikar, for alleging that announcements about killings of minority in Kishtwar were made from the local mosques.

He had demanded her resignation and also sought a probe into the killings of the two SPOs in Kishtwar. Karra even said there were some reports that the two SPOs had gone out for hunting when the Army mistook them for terrorists and shot them.

Taking strong exception to the statement made by the JKPCC president, BJP leader and MLA Kishtwar Shagun Parihar lashed out at Karra. “I want to say that Karra Sahab has no authority to demand my resignation. The Congress party has no authority to demand my resignation. The people of Kishtwar elected me and sent me to the Assembly. My Bharatiya Janata Party gave me the mandate, and I will definitely speak up for the rights of the people there," she said.

“As for the Congress party, Congress has always made anti-national statements. The Congress party has always talked about dividing the country,” she added.

Parihar also said, “I feel that the Congress party is currently speaking the ideology of Pakistan here. The people of the Congress party, all the leaders who are leading the Congress party here, it pains me that they are such senior leaders and yet they are making such statements."

“And if this is the state of the senior leaders, then what will become of the poor juniors? The Congress party should have spoken for the country, the Congress party should have spoken for the public, that Congress party has become a spokesperson for Pakistan,” she alleged.

The BJP leader added that whenever any soldier is martyred for the country, "we should give them respect at their last rites".

“Earlier as well, in our Kishtwar, two VDG (Village Defence Guard) personnel were killed and attained martyrdom, one martyr Kuldeep and one martyr Nisar. I respect all those who move forward, keeping the nation supreme. I respect everyone who speaks for the country. However, I will never respect those who have spoken of dividing the country,” she said.

--IANS

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