November 03, 2026 11:56 AM हिंदी

Bigg Boss 20: Asif Khan urges fans not to take health for granted after his own heart attack incident

Bigg Boss 20: Asif Khan urges fans not to take health for granted after his own heart attack incident

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actor Asif Khan urged people to prioritise their health and not take their well-being for granted, following his own heart attack incident.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the actor opened up the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and advised people to pay attention to their sleeping cycles and eating habits.

When asked what precautions he would recommend to his fans, particularly those who tend to neglect their health, Asif said, "First of all, I would tell everyone to stop overthinking. Improve your sleeping cycle and eating habits. There is no rocket science involved in maintaining good health, but we often take the basics for granted.

He added, "We tend to ignore small things that can make a big difference. For instance, many people wake up in the morning and immediately consume tea or coffee on an empty stomach, which is not advisable. We make small mistakes in our daily routines and do not realise their consequences until much later. So, it is important to take care of these basic habits."

The actor's remarks come amid the controversy surrounding his heart condition during his stint on 'Bigg Boss 20'.

Asif had an argument with fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer after the latter allegedly mocked his heart condition, prompting the actor to clarify that his health concerns were genuine.

The incident also brought attention to the actor's medical history. His wife took to social media to share a detailed account of his health emergency last year. She also shared photographs from the hospital and medical documents to prove her claims that Asif had suffered a heart attack at the age of 34.

In her statement, she revealed that the actor had suffered a massive heart attack, with his main coronary artery completely blocked. He then underwent a stent procedure and remained hospitalised for 21 days.

His wife also explained that Asif had initially spoken about his condition as gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GERD) because he feared that disclosing a serious heart condition could affect his professional opportunities and cost him projects.

–IANS

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