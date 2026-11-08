'Big player, bigger heart': KL Rahul gifts match award phone to ground staff member

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul won hearts with a thoughtful gesture as he gifted his Game Changer of the Match award, a mobile phone, to a ground staff member following the rain-affected second ODI between India and New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday.

Rahul's gesture left the staff member pleasantly surprised, with the cricketer earning appreciation from fans and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for his kind act.

The BCCI shared a video of the incident on its official social media handle X, with the caption, 'Big player. Bigger heart', highlighting Rahul's gesture after the match.

In the video, the ground staff member can be seen expressing her surprise and gratitude after receiving the phone from the Indian batter.

"He just gave me his phone that he won. I am a bit shocked. But it was very kind of him to hand it over to me. I wasn't expecting it. That's for sure," she said in the video.

Rahul, meanwhile, was seen smiling towards the staff member as she acknowledged his gesture with a nod.

The 34-year-old was named the Game Changer of the Match after his unbeaten contribution helped India stay ahead of New Zealand on the DLS par score in the rain-hit contest.

India secured a four-run victory under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method after persistent rain brought an end to the second ODI with the visitors at 113/7 in 26 overs while chasing a target of 135.

Rahul remained unbeaten on 26 off 34 deliveries, striking two boundaries and a six. He played an important role in helping India recover from a difficult position after the visitors lost seven wickets in their pursuit of the target.

The wicketkeeper-batter stitched together a 39-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer for the fifth wicket before the latter departed for 30. Rahul continued to hold one end as New Zealand's pace attack kept India under pressure.

India eventually finished four runs ahead of the DLS par score when rain stopped play for the final time, sealing a narrow victory.

--IANS

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