November 03, 2026 9:54 AM हिंदी

Big B talks about sleep struggles, getting back to gym routine: Don’t let the old man in

Big B talks about sleep struggles, getting back to gym routine: Don’t let the old man in

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has spoken up about his occasional difficulty falling asleep, attempts to get back to a regular gym routine and how, while his mind remains willing to exercise, his body sometimes tells him to slow down.

The icon took to his blog, where he shared a glimpse of his early morning routine and the struggles to adjust the font size while writing, along with waking up early with thoughts of completing his blog.

He wrote: “Still struggling with the Font size of the letters when writing the Blog .. if someone knows how, do explain … went to Google but could not understand the instructions ..up a bit early, for it was playing on my mind that i should have written the Blog last night .. so up and about and hoping to catch the sleep again… if it comes.”

“At times on the net you get so many physical motions to activate sleep .. tried all and nothing happened .. so best to do it the natural .. get in to the coverings , cuddle like the fetus we were before evolving and facing the World .. and DONE .. snoring and all… Aaaahhhh… a yawn .. indicator of the shortage of the Oxygen needed .. so shall retire.”

The icon said his workout routine has come to a pause. Quoting the phrase, ‘Don’t let the old man in’, Big B added that staying fit is easier said than done, but you have to keep trying.

“Gyming has been a bit non routined , so trying to bring it back in line .. for, the demanding work all over taxes the body and mind .. and a little more attention needs to be accommodated .. The mind says YES ..but the BODY says - ’hold on buddy’, don’t let the old man in ’ easier said than done .. but DO IT ..so I shall IT,” he wrote.

--IANS

dc/

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