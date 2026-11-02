Bhopal man suspected of killing mother, wife, two minor children before dying by suicide

Bhopal, Nov 2 (IANS) In a horrifying incident that has sent shockwaves across Madhya Pradesh, a 35-year-old man allegedly killed his mother, wife and two minor children at their residence in Bhopal before allegedly dying by suicide by jumping in front of a moving train, preliminary police findings suggested on Monday.

The tragic incident came to light on Monday in the Chhola Mandir police station area of Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh.

Though it was initially suspected to be a case of mass suicide, the incident took a different turn after preliminary investigation indicated that Narendra Sahu had allegedly killed four of his family members before taking his own life.

The bodies of the four family members, with their throats slit open, were found at their residence in a multi-storey residential building located beyond Gaur Marriage Garden area in Bhopal.

Later, Narendra Sahu's body was recovered from a railway track in the Chopra Kalan area under the Sukhia Sewania police station limits. There was no indication of a suicide note being found from the site as yet.

The four deceased family members have been identified as Narendra Sahu's mother Saraswati Sahu (50), wife Somlata Sahu (29), daughter Kriti Sahu (10) and son Khush Sahu (6).

According to preliminary information, Narendra Sahu allegedly killed the four family members before jumping in front of a train.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are being investigated. Police teams reached the spot after receiving information and initiated an investigation.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

A police official said the investigation was underway and all aspects of the incident were being examined.

The exact sequence of events would be established after the investigation.

Police are also trying to ascertain the motive behind the suspected killings and the circumstances that led to Narendra Sahu's death.

They are trying to find out if Narendra Sahu was under any mental or financial pressure or if there was any family dispute that allegedly led him to take the extreme step of eliminating his whole family and then taking his own life.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses in the horrific case that has come to light.

--IANS

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