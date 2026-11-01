Bhagyashree says travelling to Himachal helps her 'energise' and embrace new beginnings

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree believes that travelling to Himachal Pradesh helps her rejuvenate, recharge and embrace new beginnings, as she shared glimpses of her recent visit to the scenic destination.

The ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ actress took to Instagram to share pictures from her Shimla trip. The post offered a glimpse into her travel experiences and love for exploring new places. Reflecting on how her profession gives her opportunities to travel and discover new experiences, Bhagyashree said that she enjoys making the most of every moment, whether it is exploring nature, savouring local food, meeting people or seeking spiritual blessings.

Sharing her thoughts, she wrote: “Sunshine & new beginnings. My work blesses me with travels and new experiences. Nature, Food, People and darshan. Sometimes I extend myself to pack it all in 24hrs.... like a child who doesn't want to miss a thing, like an adult who sees time slipping by.. I don't know which one of them gears me on.”

She further reflected on how every experience adds to one's life, saying that she continues to collect such memories through her travels. Calling Himachal Pradesh an idyllic and scenic destination, the actress said the place has a special ability to breathe new life into her and is somewhere she loves returning to for rejuvenation.

“Life is a sum of all your experiences it is said... and thats what I keep counting. Himachal is one of those idyllic, scenic places that breathes life into you...and one keeps going back to energize,” she added.

Bhagyashree also shared a carousel of photographs and videos from her trip. The pictures showed Bhagyashree enjoying parathas, posing against beautiful scenic backdrops and soaking in the natural beauty of Himachal Pradesh.

She also shared videos capturing moments from her getaway, along with a behind-the-scenes clip from a shoot, showing her filming a scene.

Bhagyashree is currently shooting for an upcoming untitled Hindi film, directed by Inderneel and co-starring actor Jimmy Shergill. The film's shoot began in Himachal Pradesh in late October, with locations including Manali, Ramgarh, Sissu, Keylong and Naggar.

--IANS

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