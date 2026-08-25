Bhagyashree reveals why healthy eating doesn’t mean giving up everyday comfort foods

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree has shared her take on healthy eating, emphasizing that maintaining a nutritious diet does not necessarily mean giving up the foods one enjoys.

Taking to Instagram as part of her #TuesdayTipsWithB series, Bhagyashree shared a simple way to make parathas healthier. She suggested using sattu, or coarsely ground roasted gram, as a filling, highlighting that it is a good source of protein and fibre and can help keep you feeling fuller for longer. She also recommended adding some ghee, describing it as a good fat that can aid digestion while adding flavour to the meal.

Sharing her video, the ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ actress wrote, “#tuesdaytipswithb Parathas don’t always have to be a guilty pleasure, they can be healthy too! Sattu, coarse ground roasted gram, is a good source of protein and fiber can help keep you fuller for longer. Add some Ghee (good fat), making it easier to digest and adds that extra flavour too.”

“Healthy eating doesn’t mean giving up the foods you love. Eating well is about making smarter choices with everyday food. #homecooking #sattu #healthyfood.”

Bhagyashree also documented the recipe by sharing how sattu and ghee can be used to give traditional parathas a healthier twist.

Last week, Bhagyashree shared a traditional Uttar Pradesh recipe as part of her latest health tip. Highlighting the nutritional benefits of Matar Ka Nimona, the actress described the simple home-cooked dish as a “vegetarian powerhouse” packed with essential nutrients.

Bhagyashree regularly shares health, wellness, and food-related tips with her followers every Tuesday as part of her #TuesdayTipsWithB series. Through these posts, the ‘Paayal’ actress offers simple and practical tips on healthy eating, home cooking, and overall well-being.

A few days ago, Bhagyashree gave a glimpse of her culinary exploration of Kashi, where she enjoyed some of the city’s traditional delicacies and comforting flavours.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhagyashree was last seen as Jijabai in Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi film “Raja Shivaji.”

--IANS

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