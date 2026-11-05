November 05, 2026 1:59 PM हिंदी

Bengaluru: Olympian M.M. Somaya’s Bengaluru house burgled; gold, silver medals stolen

Bengaluru: Olympian M.M. Somaya’s Bengaluru house burgled; gold, silver medals stolen

Bengaluru, Nov 5 (IANS) The residence of former Indian hockey player and Olympic gold medallist, M.M. Somaya, was burgled within the limits of Indiranagar police station in Bengaluru, with unidentified miscreants stealing several valuables, including four prestigious international sporting medals won by him during his career.

According to the police complaint, Somaya had travelled to Kodagu with his family on October 25, 2026, at around 5 a.m.

On October 28, at approximately 7.15 a.m, his neighbour Narayanan noticed that the front door of Somaya’s house was open. Suspecting a burglary, he immediately alerted Somaya about the incident.

The family subsequently checked CCTV footage from a neighbouring house and found that two unidentified persons had entered the residence at around 2.34 a.m. on October 28. The footage reportedly showed one suspect wearing a blue shirt and the other a red shirt.

The accused allegedly broke open the front door, entered the house and escaped with valuables. The burglary came to light when the neighbour noticed the open door and alerted the family.

The stolen items included four sporting medals won by Somaya during international competitions which includes a gold medal at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, a silver medal at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi, a bronze medal at the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul and a bronze medal at the 1982 Champions Trophy in Amsterdam.

Other stolen valuables included two silver cups weighing 72 grams each, a 10-gram gold bangle, six silver spoons weighing 200 grams collectively, a silver pot weighing 80 grams, an eight-gram gold coin and Rs 30,000 in cash.

The total estimated value of the stolen property, excluding the sporting medals, has been put at Rs 3.53 lakh in the complaint.

Somaya has requested the police to identify and arrest the accused, recover all the stolen belongings and initiate appropriate legal action.

A case has been registered against two unidentified persons, and an investigation is underway. Meanwhile, police said that two special teams have been formed to trace the suspects, identify those involved in the burglary and recover the stolen property of the Olympian.

--IANS

mka/rad

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