Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC ready to ignite high-stakes battle of the south

Bengaluru, Oct 16 (IANS) Two former winners, Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC, will renew their rivalry in the Southern Derby when they meet in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The hosts enter the derby riding high after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Sporting Club Delhi, while Chennaiyin head to the fortress following a gritty 1-1 away draw against FC Goa.

Bengaluru, who won the title in the 2018-19 season, showed attacking threat and resilience in their opener. Borja Martínez scored twice, including a 75th-minute equaliser, before Menno Koch headed home the winner in the 89th minute. However, conceding twice has given head coach Pep Muñoz areas to address.

“We have to be stronger in duels,” Muñoz said, reflecting on the opening game. He acknowledged that Delhi had found ways to trouble his side and stressed the need to improve defensively. He also described Chennaiyin as an intense, direct team with dangerous forwards.

Muñoz highlighted the depth of his squad, saying: “You look at the bench. You have a lot of options, offensive options, defensive options, players that can change the game.” Bengaluru will look to maintain their second-half momentum while tightening up at the back.

Head coach Clifford Miranda has stressed the need to limit Bengaluru’s attacking space. “We have to defend in a way that doesn't allow them much space. In the end, the most important thing is to stay compact and not give the opposition space and time,” Miranda said on the eve of the match.

Chennaiyin FC, the two-time ISL winners in 2015 and 2017-18, will aim to combine defensive discipline with greater efficiency in attack.

The fixture carries a rich history. Chennaiyin defeated Bengaluru 3-2 in the 2017-18 ISL final at the Kanteerava, while Bengaluru claimed a 2-1 away win in the sides’ final meeting last season through Serto Worneilen Kom’s 89th-minute strike. Chennaiyin defender Namgyal Bhutia will also face his former club.

Both teams will have to navigate key roster absences for the clash. Chennaiyin FC will be missing Glan Martins, Vivek S, and Maheson Singh due to injuries. On the other side, Bengaluru FC will be without forward Sivasakthi Narayanan.

--IANS

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