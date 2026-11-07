Barry brace inspires Everton comeback win over Coventry amid VAR controversy

Liverpool, Nov 7 (IANS) Everton produced a strong second-half response to overcome Coventry City 3-1, with Thierno Barry delivering a match-winning performance through two goals and an assist in a contest overshadowed by three contentious VAR decisions.

Coventry had plenty of reason to feel aggrieved after seeing multiple appeals go against them, but Everton capitalised on their opportunities after the break to secure all three points and move into fifth place in the Premier League standings.

The visitors made a promising start to the second half when Yann Gboho opened the scoring with an impressive individual effort. The Coventry forward worked his way past several Everton challenges before finding the back of the net with a composed finish past Jordan Pickford.

However, Everton needed just four minutes to restore parity, with Barry making his presence felt inside the penalty area. The striker connected with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s delivery and directed a header into the net at the far post to bring the hosts back into the contest.

Barry struck again soon after, once more finding space at the back post to convert a similar delivery. His second goal, however, sparked fresh controversy, with Coventry players questioning whether the Everton forward had used his hand during the build-up. Following a VAR review, the goal was allowed to stand as officials found no conclusive footage to establish a handball offence.

The result came after Coventry had already been left frustrated by two other significant VAR interventions.

In the first half, Everton captain James Tarkowski appeared to pull Caleb Yirenkyi’s hair inside the penalty area. Despite a review by VAR official Tim Wood, no penalty was awarded and the defender escaped punishment.

Coventry were denied another opportunity from the spot after the restart when Taiwo Awoniyi went down following a challenge from Everton defender Vitalii Mykolenko. VAR examined the incident and established that contact had been made, but ruled that the challenge occurred outside the penalty area.

With Coventry chasing an equaliser, Everton eventually put the result beyond doubt through Dewsbury-Hall. Barry turned provider with an incisive pass that split the visiting defence, allowing the midfielder to finish from a difficult angle and complete the scoring at 3-1.

Dewsbury-Hall’s goal also provided a timely response after England head coach Thomas Tuchel left him out of his squad announcement earlier on Friday.

The victory lifts Everton to fifth in the standings, taking them above Merseyside rivals Liverpool, although they could hold that position for only 48 hours depending on other results.

Coventry, meanwhile, remain just two points clear of the relegation zone and face the possibility of slipping into the bottom three by the end of the weekend.

While Barry’s clinical display proved decisive for Everton, the three disputed VAR incidents are likely to remain a major talking point following an eventful afternoon on Merseyside.

--IANS

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