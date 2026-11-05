Bani J on her Roadies journey from contestant to host: Each role has taught me something different

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Two decades after Bani J stepped into Roadies as a contestant, her journey has come full circle as she has returned to the show as one of the Gang Leaders.

An 18-year-old Bani walked into the audition room during the fourth season of 'Roadies'. Her outspoken personality and competitive spirit made her one of the most memorable contestants during the season. Bani eventually emerged as the first runner-up.

Reflecting on her journey, Bani shared that 'Roadies' has changed a lot over the years, and so has she.

Bani said, "Coming back as a NewG is definitely an interesting feeling. I’ve experienced this show from so many different perspectives – as a contestant, a host, and now as a Gang Leader. Each role has taught me something different, and that’s what makes returning so special. As a Gang Leader, I’m looking forward to creating a solid gang and can’t wait to meet the Roadies that come into the journey."

"Being a Roadie isn’t easy- you have to earn your place in the journey day by day. With the OGs and the NewGs coming together, there’s obviously going to be a lot more unpredictability. New faces, new dynamics, new rivalries, and probably a few things nobody sees coming. That’s what makes Roadies exciting. Let’s see who actually has the guts to rise from the ashes," she added.

The latest season of 'Roadies' has introduced the OGs versus NewGs format. This time, six Gang Leaders will be coming together, making two competing teams.

Bani will be joining Abhishek Malhan and Baseer Ali as part of the NewGs, competing against the OGs Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula.

After 'Roadies', Bani made her Bollywood debut at 19, after which she became a popular MTV VJ.

During her career, Bani has acted across industries including Bollywood, Punjabi, Kollywood and Tollywood cinema.

She has also been a part of the reality shows 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 4' and 'Bigg Boss 10'.

Additionally, Bani also gave a powerful performance as Umang Singh in Amazon Prime Video’s popular series 'Four More Shots Please!'

--IANS

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