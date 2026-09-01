Bangladesh rocked by deepening crisis since August 2024, alleges Awami League

Dhaka, Sep 1 (IANS) Bangladesh has been pushed into a deepening crisis since August 2024, with political instability, mounting economic pressures, shrinking industrial employment, public health risks, rising poverty and climate-related disasters compounding one another, the Awami League alleged.

Citing data from multiple sources, the party said that the worsening situation has resulted in a significant humanitarian crisis across several sectors, with children, women, workers and low-income communities among the worst affected.

“In the education sector, approximately 33 million children have experienced disruptions to their education due to political instability and climate-related events. At the same time, political arrests and detentions have remained a serious concern. In Dhaka, more than 5,079 people were reportedly arrested in connection with 707 cases. At the national level, opposition political groups have claimed that more than 400,000 people have been arrested, while approximately 30,000 people were reportedly in custody as of November 2025,” the Awami League stated.

Highlighting the broader impact on the industrial sector, the party said more than 500 large export-oriented factories, including garment units, have reportedly shut down, with over 300 closures recorded by October 2024.

“Garment export earnings reportedly fell by around 12 per cent, from approximately USD 42 billion to USD 37 billion. Overall, an estimated 1.5 million workers have lost their jobs. Among individual companies, the reported lay-offs of approximately 40,000 workers at the Beximco Group, along with the closure of 80 factories in the leather sector, are particularly significant. In Dhaka's ceramics industry, more than 100 factories or production units have reportedly either closed or become inactive,” the Awami League mentioned.

Stressing that the industrial crisis had a disproportionate impact on women, it said, “Women account for approximately 80 per cent of the workforce in the garment sector, yet the available information indicates that women may account for around 90 per cent of total job losses. As a result, the industrial downturn has placed additional pressure on both women's employment and the economic security of households.”

Expressing grave concern over child safety, the party said, during the seven months following the political transition in 2024, approximately 15,000 General Diaries (GDs) related to child abduction were reportedly filed.

The Awami League identified the outbreak of measles as a particularly serious public health concern. It highlighted that the disease has reportedly spread across all 64 districts of Bangladesh, while routine immunisation coverage has declined by approximately 4–5 percentage points annually.

On Tuesday, six more children have died from the measles outbreak in Bangladesh, raising the total number of confirmed and suspected deaths to 979 this year, amid an escalating health crisis in the country, local media reported.

Furthermore, the Awami League noted that climate-related disasters in Bangladesh have further deepened this crisis, with weakening of local government structures undermining basic disaster-prevention and preparedness mechanisms.

Overall, the party said that the escalating crisis across all sectors is placing multidimensional pressure on Bangladesh's social and economic stability, with the impact falling particularly heavily on vulnerable groups, including children, women, workers and low-income households.

--IANS

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