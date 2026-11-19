Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) The domestic stock markets witnessed a strong recovery on Thursday as benchmark indices rallied over 1 per cent, driven by gains in auto, consumer durables and banking shares.

The Sensex soared 989.94 points, or 1.21 per cent, to settle at 83,021.75, while the Nifty advanced 286.35 points, or 1.14 per cent, to close at 25,514.30.

Commenting on Nifty technical outlook, experts said that the index closed on a strong positive around the 25,504 zone, forming a bullish candlestick after recovering from early weakness and advancing towards higher levels.

"However, the 25,500 mark remains a crucial, and a decisive breakout followed by sustained trading above this level will be essential to extend the prevailing momentum towards the 25,800–26,000 zone," analysts stated.

"On the downside, 25,400 has emerged as immediate support, followed by the 25,300 level," market experts noted.

The rally was broad-based, with automobile stocks emerging as the biggest gainers.

Maruti Suzuki India, Eicher Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra led the advances on the Nifty index.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Auto was the standout performer, rising more than 4 per cent during the session.

Banking stocks also remained in focus, with the Nifty Bank touching a fresh all-time high of 63,053.25 before ending the day with solid gains.

Consumer-focused sectors participated actively in the rally, with the Nifty FMCG and Nifty Consumer Durables indices outperforming the broader market.

Public sector banks also attracted buying interest, helping the Nifty PSU Bank index post notable gains.

Market experts said that the strong gains in autos, banks and consumer-oriented stocks lifted overall market sentiment.

"Indian equities extended their recovery despite weak Asian cues and concerns over a hawkish US Fed, supported by sustained FII inflows and easing commodity prices, from copper to crude," analysts noted.

"The trend reflected a shift in investor preference towards domestic demand-driven sectors, while IT remained under pressure amid expectations of higher US interest rates," market experts added.

Going ahead, sustained foreign inflows and earnings delivery will determine the market's next move. We advocate a selective, staggered investment approach focused on quality businesses and reasonable valuations, analysts observed.

--IANS

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