Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 19 (IANS) As Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of legendary Congress veteran and former Kerala Chief Minister K. Karunakaran, on Thursday quit the BJP, admitting that joining the party was a mistake, the Congress leadership welcomed her back.

"Leaders' daughter is welcome to the Congress," KPCC president Sunny Joseph said, describing her decision to leave the BJP as a good one.

He said he understood that Padmaja wanted to return to the Congress and that her homecoming would be wholeheartedly welcomed.

Padmaja, who joined the BJP in March 2024 after differences with the KPCC and Thrissur district Congress leadership, said she had entered the saffron party without properly understanding its ideology.

"It was a mistake and I am now correcting it," she said, making it clear that her resignation was not prompted by the denial of any position or office.

She also said the BJP had made no promises to her and that she had not sought any position.

Her political journey has been marked by repeated electoral defeats and an uncertain place in the Congress, the party her father once dominated in Kerala.

Padmaja joined the Congress in 1996 and became active in politics in 2001 when she was appointed chairperson of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation.

Karunakaran made considerable efforts to establish her in electoral politics, but she lost the 2004 Lok Sabha election from Mukundapuram, traditionally a Congress stronghold.

After Karunakaran's influence in the Congress declined, he failed to secure a strong political footing for her before his death in 2010.

Padmaja subsequently lost the Assembly elections from Thrissur in 2016 and 2021 as a Congress candidate.

She also lost from the same constituency on a BJP ticket in 2026.

She was nominated to the BJP National Council in March 2025.

Padmaja said she had first informed her brother State Health Minister K. Muraleedharan about her decision, adding that getting her brother back was her biggest happiness.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi said the BJP state leadership should respond to her resignation.

Padmaja has not formally announced her return to the Congress, though the party has made its willingness to welcome her back clear.

--IANS

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