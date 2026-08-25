August 25, 2026 2:39 PM हिंदी

Asha Negi thanks fans for making her birthday ‘warm, special and unforgettable’, promises live session soon

Asha Negi thanks fans for making her birthday ‘warm, special and unforgettable’, promises live session soon

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) TV actress Asha Negi expressed gratitude to her fans, friends and loved ones for showering her with wishes, messages, calls and thoughtful gestures on her birthday.

Asha took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures performing puja at home. She called herself “abundant and blessed”.

“Thank you for every wish, message, call, flower and little gesture that made me feel so loved. I feel incredibly abundant and blessed to have so many beautiful people in my life. Grateful for the love, the laughter, the quiet moments and simply being present,” Asha wrote as the caption.

“My heart is full. Thank you for making my birthday feel so warm, special and unforgettable.

And to my lovely people asking for a live session let’s do it in a day or two, I see your efforts, and I love you guys, see you all super soon!”

Asha Negi is known soap opera Pavitra Rishta and the web series Baarish. She is also known for her participation in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

In 2010, Asha debuted into television with the role of Madhura in Sapnon Se Bhare Naina and later appeared in Ekta Kapoor's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain in 2011. She achieved her breakthrough performance in the soap opera Pavitra Rishta where she played Purvi Deshmukh from 2011 to 2014.

In 2013, she won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 with her Pavitra Rishta co-star and partner Rithvik Dhanjani.

Her other roles were in Ek Mutthi Aasmaan and Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. Later, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. In 2019, she was featured in the web series Baarish as Gauravi Karmakar.

She made her Hindi film debut with Anurag Basu's directorial Ludo, in which she played a supporting role. She also starred in the film Collar Bomb.

--IANS

dc/

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