Arnold Schwarzenegger leads a hilarious tale of saving Christmas in 'The Man With the Bag'

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Amazon MGM Studios released the first trailer for the upcoming Christmas drama 'The Man With the Bag' on Monday lead by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson.

The movie shares the tale of when Santa Claus (Played by Schwarzenegger) iconic red bag full of gifts gets stolen by a rogue elf with a grudge (Played by Awkwafina), putting Christmas at risk.

In an attempt to save Christmas, Santa recruits a thief (Played by Ritchson) from his ‘Naughty List’. He assembles a crew of criminally skilled misfits — with a little help from elves and reindeer — to pull off the most unexpected heist of their lives.

Made under the direction of Aam Shankman, 'The Man With the Bag' has been written by Allan Rice.

The primary cast of the drama includes Schwarzenegger (The Terminator) as Santa Claus, Ritchson (Reacher) as Vance, and Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as the rogue elf responsible for stealing Santa's bag, along with Berkeley James, Michael Cyril Creighton (Only Murders in the Building), Liza Koshy (Players), Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live), Jane Krakowski (30 Rock), and Ken Jeong (The Hangover) in supporting roles.

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "Naughty, meet Nice. #TheManWithTheBag premieres December 2 on @primevideo. (sic)."

After witnessing the trailer one of the netizens wrote in the comment section, "This looks like such a delightful film! Alan and Arnold alongside that sweet little girl make a wonderful combination. I’m sure they’ll bring us some truly heartwarming moments. Can’t wait!"

"Christmas in NYC with Arnold & Alan, what a gift!," another one shared.

Jointly backed by Lawrence Grey, Ben Everard, Reg Tigerman, Dan Spilo, and Alan Ritchson, 'The Man With the Bag' is slated for a grand global premiere on Prime Video on December 2 this year.

--IANS

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