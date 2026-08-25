Anirudh Ravichander seeks blessings from lyricist Kasarla Shyam in new social media post

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who has joined forces with the National Award-winning lyricist Kasarla Shyam for actor Nani's upcoming film ‘The Paradise’, sought blessings from the lyricist in a goofy social media post.

The makers of the film recently shared a candid, heartwarming photograph featuring musical sensation Anirudh Ravichander alongside celebrated lyricist and National Award winner Kasarla Shyam.

The photo captures a grounded moment of mutual respect between two master craftspeople in the studio, setting the perfect stage for what promises to be a massive musical track.

Accompanying the picture, the makers shared a message that immediately captured fans' attention, “A picture speaks a thousand words… and this one carries a thousand mass beats. #TheParadise second single out very soon. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 24.09.26”.

Anirudh’s music for The Paradise is already among the most awaited soundtracks of the year. Kasarla Shyam earlier bagged a National Award for ‘Balagam’.

The Paradise is helmed by Srikanth Odela, and follows his blockbuster hit ‘Dasara’. The teaser gave an intense glimpse into Nani’s character, Jadal, who is fierce, raw, and rustic, with the story set against the backdrop of the slums.

In a move that underlines the film’s global ambitions, the makers have reportedly approached Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds to present ‘The Paradise’ across international markets.

The film explores the struggles of a marginalised community fighting discrimination, exploitation and the denial of basic rights. Its gritty visual world, hard-hitting action and politically charged themes have generated considerable anticipation among Telugu and pan-Indian audiences. The project has also attracted attention for Nani's radically rugged transformation and Srikanth Odela's darker storytelling approach.

Produced by SLV Cinemas, ‘The Paradise’ is slated for a massive theatrical release on September 24, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

--IANS

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