August 26, 2026 10:41 AM हिंदी

Anees Bazmee celebrates 21 years of Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan ‘No Entry’

Anees Bazmee celebrates 21 years of Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan ‘No Entry’

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Anees Bazmee has marked 21 years of the cult comedy “No Entry” starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan.

He took to Instagram, where he shared the making of the film, which released in 2005 and is is an official remake of the Tamil film Charlie Chaplin.

“21 years of No Entry- a film that found a place in the hearts of audiences across generations.

Today, I look back with immense gratitude for the journey, the team, the memories, and most importantly our audience @beingsalmankhan @anilskapoor @fardeenfkhan @bipashabasu @boman_irani @larabhupathi @celinajaitlyofficial @anumalikmusic @salimsulaimanmusic #21yearsofnoentry #21yearsoflaughter,” Bazmee wrote as the caption.

No Entry also stars Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitly. It attained blockbuster success, grossing a worldwide total of Rs. 74 crore, thus becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2005.

The film follows the story of a newspaper owner, who has always been faithful to his wife, Kaajal, who constantly suspects him of having affairs.

Meanwhile, Kishan's married friend Prem frequently cheats on his doting wife, Pooja, without getting caught, incurring the disapproval of Kishan and photographer Sunny. Tired of listening to his moralistic friends, Prem introduces Kishan to Bobby, an attractive woman.

Bazmee later scripted and wrote a 2011 romantic comedy produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Twinkle Khanna which was based on a similar theme; titled Thank You, it starred Khanna's husband, actor Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam, and Jaitley among the ensemble cast.

Talking about Bazmee, he made his directorial debut with Hulchul in 1995. His commercial success came in 1998 with the film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year.

He achieved further success as well as recognition by directing the top-grossing comedies including No Entry, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, Ready, Welcome Back, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, while also receiving praise for directing the moderately successful romantic thriller Deewangee.

--IANS

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