Anees Bazmee celebrates 20 years of Govinda-starrer ‘Sandwich’

Mumbai, August 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Anees Bazmee has marked 20 years of his comedy film Sandwich, starring Govinda, Raveena Tandon and Mahima Chaudhry.

Anees Bazmee took to his social media account and shared a compilation of scenes from the film as he celebrated two decades of its release.

Sharing glimpses featuring Govinda and other members of the cast, the filmmaker wrote, “Celebrating 20 Years of Sandwich- a film that continues to bring smiles and laughter even after two decades.”

He added, “A heartfelt thank you to the audience for all the love, support, and memories you’ve given this film over the years. Your love is what makes the journey truly special.”

Released on August 25, 2006, Sandwich, starred Govinda in a dual role opposite Raveena Tandon and Mahima Chaudhry.

The film was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Smita Thackeray. It also featured Mohnish Behl, Reema Lagoo, Satish Shah, Kiran Kumar, Anant Mahadevan and Raj Zutshi, among others.

For the uninitiated, the film revolves around Sher Singh, played by Govinda, who finds himself in a complicated situation after marrying two women. Matters become more complicated when another man, Vicky, enters the picture and undergoes plastic surgery to resemble Sher.

Reportedly, Sandwich was completed a lot many years before its theatrical release and was initially titled Hum Do Hamara Ek. The delay in its release eventually led to the film being retitled Sandwich.

The film also marked Raveena Tandon’s return to the big screen after she took a break from films in 2004 following her marriage. She made her comeback with Sandwich in 2006.

Mahima Chaudhry, meanwhile, who was one of the film’s leading actresses, had been involved in a serious car accident in 1999 while shooting for Dil Kya Kare, in which she suffered injuries to her face after her car collided with a truck and pieces of glass had to be removed.

For Govinda, Sandwich was not the first time he played a character caught between two wives. He had earlier essayed a similar situation in Saajan Chale Sasural released in 1996, where he starred alongside Karisma Kapoor and Tabu.

Two decades after Sandwich, Govinda is now gearing up for a return to the big screen. The actor, whose last theatrical release was Rangeela Raja in 2019, announced his comeback film Roopa in July this year. He will star opposite newcomer Rani Swarnkar and is also producing the project.

The actor is currently in news for his personal life and on-going fraud with wife Sunita Ahuja who has publicly accused him of having an affair with his Roopa co-star.

--IANS

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