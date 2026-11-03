November 03, 2026 9:54 AM हिंदी

Amrapali Dubey opens up about desperately wanting to experience motherhood, says 'Am at the actual age of raising a child'

Amrapali Dubey opens up about desperately wanting to experience motherhood, says 'Am at the actual age of raising a child'

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey has opened her heart out about her deep desire to experience motherhood.

She admitted that, at this point in her life, becoming a mother is something she genuinely sees herself doing above everything else.

In a candid conversation with fellow contestant Love Gill on Bigg Boss 20, the actress spoke about how her instinct to nurture and care for people has become a natural part of her personality.

She added that she believes her age has something to do with it.

Speaking to Love, Amrapali said, "You know what I feel? People think that I am doing this for the game, like taking care and all, but no, man. My whole life will change. At this point, I genuinely see only motherhood. Nothing else."

She further explained that her caring nature towards people around her is not something she consciously puts on. Whether it is looking after younger contestants, ScoutOP or Love, she has gradually realised that nurturing others has become an intrinsic part of who she is.

Reflecting on the same, she said that she believes it could also be because she is now at an age when she feels ready to raise a child.

"I am not acting like I care for people. Whether I care for Young or Scout, or I care for you sometimes, that has become my genuine nature. And I think it is because of my age, you know. I am in the actual age of raising a child," she added.

Amrapali's conversation with Love comes against the backdrop of her equation with contestants inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

The actress has often been seen taking on a nurturing, almost maternal role within the group comprising Love, ScoutOP and Yung DSA.

From offering advice and sharing her opinions to stepping in whenever her friends are caught in difficult situations, she frequently is seen attempting to make them understand what she believes is right and wrong.

Her tendency to guide and look out for the younger contestants has also earned her the 'Amma' tag inside the house. Gullu and other housemates have often referred to her as the mother of the group.

This is not the first time that Amrapali has spoken openly about her desire to become a mother. During her appearance on the Bhojpuri celebrity reality show Bhojpuri Bawaal, the actress had a candid conversation, about wanting to adopt a daughter, even if it meant embracing motherhood before marriage.

She had revealed that the desire was something she had carried since childhood and was not a decision she had arrived at overnight. Explaining her instinctive affection towards children, she said that whenever she came across children, she would naturally feel like picking them up, showering them with love and taking care of them.

She also expressed confidence in her ability to handle the responsibilities of raising a child.

During the conversation, Amrapali made it clear that motherhood was a non-negotiable priority for her, even if it meant making changes to her flourishing acting career.

–IANS

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