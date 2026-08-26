Amitabh Bachchan reveals his favourite ghazal by Jagjit Singh, recalls long-standing association with late singer

Mumbai, August 26 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan went on to reveal his favourite Ghazal of the late singer Jagjit Singh while talking in depth about the legendary Ghazal maestro.

On the latest upcoming episode of the quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, a conversation about ghazals turned into a memorable tribute to poetry, music and the creative process.

While interacting with contestant Anuj Bhatnakar, Mr Amitabh Bachchan spoke about his admiration for legendary ghazal singer Jagjit Singh and revealed one of his favourite compositions.

The exchange began when contestant Anuj Bhatnakar revealed that after a stressful day at work, he unwinds by listening to ghazals. Calling himself a fan of Jagjit Singh, contestant Anuj Bhatnakar even recited a ghazal before asking Mr Amitabh Bachchan about his favourite Jagjit Singh composition.

Amitabh Bachchan replied, “Bohot saari ghazal hum sunte rehte hain, kabhi-kabhi sangeet wagairah hota hai. Ek unki hai, ‘Aahista Aahista’ wali, woh bohot sundar hai. Woh ek mujhe bohot pasand hai.”

(I listen to a lot of ghazals, sometimes when there is music playing and so on. There is one of his, the one called ‘Aahista Aahista’, which is very beautiful. I like that one very much)

Contestant Anuj Bhatnakar then asked Amitabh if he had any fond memories of Jagjit Singh, especially since both Amitabh Bachchan and his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, had worked with the legendary Ghazal singer over the years.

Reflecting on those interactions, Mr Amitabh Bachchan shared, “Sir, woh kya hain ki, kai mulaqatein hoti thi, aur jo log creative kaam karte hain, aur jo likhne ka kaam karte hain, jo lekhan karte hain aur uska uchcharan karte hain, toh unmein kahin na kahin jaa kar milan hota hai. Kabhi milne ka avsar milta hai toh ek doosre se poochte hain, ‘Aapne yeh kyun likha?’ Phir woh poochha jaata hai, ‘Aapne esse kyun gaaya?’ Kyunki dekhiye, jo kavita likhi jaati hai na, usmein kahin na kahin ek chhupa hua sur hota hai. Tabhi jaa kar woh kavita banti hai. Kyunki aakhir ke jo shabd hain, woh agli line se judne chahiye, milne chahiye. Agar aap koi bhi kavita theek se padhiye, toh usmein aapko ek lay milegi. Aur jo gaayak hote hain, woh iss lay ko pehchaante hain, aur usse pehchaan kar hi woh apna geet gaate hain.”

(Sir, the thing is, we used to meet many times. People who do creative work, people who write, and those who write and recite, find a point of connection somewhere. Whenever we got an opportunity to meet, we would ask each other, ‘Why did you write this?’ Then the question would be, ‘Why did you sing it this way?’ You see, in every piece of poetry that is written, there is a hidden melody somewhere within it. That is what makes it poetry. The final words should connect with and complement the next line. If you read any poem properly, you will find a rhythm in it. And singers recognise this rhythm, and it is by recognising it that they sing their songs)

For the uninitiated, talking about Jagjit Singh, he was widely regarded as one of India's most influential Ghazal singers. He brought a distinctive, accessible style to the genre and became known for giving poetry a deeply emotive musical expression. The ghazal maestro, who passed away in October 2011, was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan.

Over a career spanning decades, Jagjit Singh gave music lovers several memorable ghazals and film songs. Some of his best-known compositions and renditions include Hothon Se Chhoo Lo Tum from Prem Geet, Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho and Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar from Arth, Tum Ko Dekha To Yeh Khayal Aaya from Saath Saath, Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya from Sarfarosh, Koi Fariyaad from Tum Bin and Chithi Na Koi Sandesh from Dushman, amongst many others.

–IANS

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