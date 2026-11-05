Alan Jones, Australia’s 1980 F1 world champion, dies aged 80

Melbourne, Nov 5 (IANS) Australia’s 1980 Formula One world champion Alan Jones, who etched his name in the sport’s history with 12 Grand Prix victories, has died aged 80, just three days after celebrating his birthday.

Jones passed away on November 5 following a short illness, with reports indicating that the former racing driver had recently been diagnosed with cancer. His death was confirmed by Motorsport Australia in a statement issued on behalf of his wife, Amanda Buter-Davis.

“We are extremely saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Alan, who passed away on 5 November following a short illness. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by those closest to him, as well as the many fans whose support he was always grateful for. Alan dedicated his life to motorsport, building a legacy that will live on through the countless people he touched along the way.

“Through his achievements, passion and unmistakable character, both on and off the track, Alan left an enduring mark on the sport both nationally and across the globe. As a family, we would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who was part of Alan’s journey for the many years of friendship, love and support. He was incredibly fortunate to have so many wonderful people around him,” Amanda said.

Born in Melbourne, Jones became the second Australian after Sir Jack Brabham to capture the F1 drivers’ world championship when he secured the 1980 title with Williams. His success established him as one of the country’s most celebrated sporting figures, with his aggressive approach and uncompromising competitiveness making him a formidable presence on the circuit.

He remains among a select group of just five Australian drivers to have won a Formula One race, alongside Brabham, Mark Webber, Daniel Ricciardo and Oscar Piastri.

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation also paid tribute to the former champion, highlighting his contribution to the country’s motorsport legacy.

“It is with great sadness that the Australian Grand Prix Corporation acknowledges the passing of Alan Jones, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, loved ones and friends,” the AGPC said in a statement.

“As a Formula 1 world champion and one of Australia’s greatest racing drivers, Alan holds a special place in the history of our sport.

“His 1980 world championship inspired a generation of Australian motorsport fans, while his victory at the Australian Grand Prix that same year remains the last time an Australian driver has won their home grand prix.

“He leaves an extraordinary legacy in Australian motorsport and will be deeply missed by the motorsport community around the world.”

Jones is survived by his wife Amanda and children Christian, Amber, Zara, Jack, Camilla and Emma.

--IANS

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