Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan engage in a fierce face-off in the gripping trailer of ‘Haiwaan’

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) The makers of ‘Haiwaan’ have unveiled the film’s gripping trailer, offering a glimpse into its dark and intense world.

Starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, the trailer sets the stage for a high-stakes face-off between the two actors, promising a blend of action, drama and suspense. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, KVN Productions wrote, “Andhere mein chhupa tha ek khauf. Aaj uska chehra saamne hai. Aur uske saamne khada hai woh jo andheron mein hi jeeta hai. #Haiwaan Trailer Out Now. In cinemas on 11th September.”

The trailer offers a thrilling glimpse into the intense face-off between Akshay Kumar, who plays the titular Haiwaan, and Saif Ali Khan, who steps into the role of the Hero. Dark, chilling and packed with tension, the trailer sets up a gripping cat-and-mouse chase between the two characters.

Director Priyadarshan further heightens the suspense with an intriguing background score, adding to the film’s eerie and intense atmosphere.

Interestingly, Khiladi Kumar steps into one of his darkest avatars yet, going head-to-head with Saif Ali Khan, who takes on the challenging role of a blind man. The upcoming action thriller also features Boman Irani as a judge and Saiyami Kher as a cop. Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sharib Hashmi round out the ensemble cast in pivotal roles.

“Haiwaan” is produced under KVN Productions and Thespian Films by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. The film is slated to hit cinemas on 11th September 2026.

--IANS

ps/