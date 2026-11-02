Ajay Devgn & Anil Kapoor's birthday wish for SRK: Picture purani hai aur dosti bhi...

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) The king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 61st birthday on Monday, and marking the special occasion, actor Ajay Devgn treated the netizens with an old picture of the two.

The still showed both Ajay and SRK posing in black leather jackets and blue denims.

"Picture purani hai aur dosti bhi... Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh! (Red heart emoji) (sic)", Ajay wished Shah Rukh.

Apart from Ajay, veteran actor Anil Kapoor also dropped a string of throwback memories with SRK on his birthday.

The 'Animal' actor mentioned on his official handle, "Happy Birthday, Shahrukh! (Red heart emoji) Years of laughter, countless memories and you haven’t lost an ounce of that charm or madness and clearly neither of us is counting the years. Here’s to many more. Jaldi milte hai, Lots of love always! (Hug emoji) @iamsrk (sic)."

Talking about the professional association of Anil and Shah Rukh, their most noteworthy collaboration is the 1995 release 'Trimurti', featuring Anil, Shah Rukh, and Jackie Shroff as the core cast.

Meanwhile, marking his 61st birthday, Shah Rukh unveiled the primary track from his highly awaited actioner, 'King'. The track titled ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ has been picturized on SRK and Deepika Padukone, where the two showcase their electrifying chemistry yet again.

Sung by Arijit Singh, the romantic number also includes Ed Sheeran's distinct rap style. Ed Sheeran has also written the English rap. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the lyrics for the track have been written by Kumaar.

Piyush-Shazia have directed the graceful moves for 'Tu Mil Jaaye’.

Made under the direction of Siddharth Anand, the project has been jointly produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in collaboration with Marflix Pictures.

Led by Shah Rukh, the stellar cast of the drama also includes Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles, along with others.

--IANS

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