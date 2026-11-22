New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday announced another price hike for select vehicle models, citing continued cost pressures in an inflationary environment.

The revised prices, effective from November 22, 2026, will result in a volume-weighted average increase of around 0.31 per cent, according to a regulatory filing by the country's largest carmaker.

"In view of the sustained cost pressures, the company has decided to increase prices of select models, effective 22nd November 2026. The estimated volume weighted average price increase is around 0.31 per cent," the carmaker said in its stock exchange filing.

The company said that despite its ongoing efforts to reduce costs, persistent inflationary pressures have compelled it to pass on a part of the increased expenses to customers while attempting to minimise the impact on buyers.

The latest increase comes as Maruti Suzuki continues to grapple with rising input and production costs. The automaker has undertaken multiple price revisions during 2026.

In September, it raised prices of select models by up to Rs 20,000, citing elevated inflationary pressures and higher input costs. Prior to that, the company announced a hike of up to Rs 30,000 across its Arena and Nexa range from August 2026, while another increase of up to Rs 30,000 across its passenger vehicle portfolio had come into effect in June.

The fresh price hike also comes at a time when the company has reported pressure on profitability despite strong revenue growth.

Maruti Suzuki India's standalone net profit declined 26.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,415 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27.

The company's revenue from operations, however, rose 26 per cent to Rs 53,340 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 42,332 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 6.3 per cent to Rs 4,764 crore, while operating margin contracted to 8.9 per cent from 12 per cent a year earlier.

Maruti Suzuki India also witnessed a sharp decline in other income, which fell to Rs 430 crore from Rs 966 crore in the year-ago period. Tax expenses during the quarter decreased to Rs 751 crore from Rs 988 crore earlier.

--IANS

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