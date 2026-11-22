Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Legendary playback singer Kumar Sanu has spoken up on his straight-forward nature. The singer also shed light on how he has navigated his professional life with firm boundaries, and kept “Yes men” at the bay.

The veteran singer spoke with IANS at his house in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of his latest song ‘Suniyo Zara’. He shared a simple psychological trick to identify the yes men in the industry.

He told IANS, “If someone shows you a lot of love, you should understand that there is something going on in his mind. There should not be so much love. Why is he showing it? If you give him as much love as he needs, he will be satisfied. He will say, ‘This person is right’. It is a simple thing. The person who is sitting in front of you, when you get to know that he should have this much love”.

He further mentioned that he is very calculated with his words, and it’s not in his grain to talk endlessly. While he belts out bangers in front of the microphone, the singer believes in the enigmatic power of silence, in real life.

“I don't talk much. He is not in my blood. I’m also very straight-forward. Some people say that you’re wearing a good shirt. He might feel bad in his mind. You will realize after a while that I am not wearing such a good shirt. But why is he praising me so much? It means they are putting doubt in that person's mind through love. This thing became easy for me because I am straight-forward. I didn't have to make it up. It is very easy to tackle them with that. If you do more than what you want, people will understand”, he added.

--IANS

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