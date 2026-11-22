Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's iconic musical romantic drama 'Lamhe' completed 35 years since its release on Sunday.

The veteran actor marked the special day by turning back the clock and revisiting some fond memories of working on 'Lamhe'.

Anil revealed that he will always cherish collaborating with the late filmmaker Yash Chopra.

He also went on to praise his co-stars, the late Sridevi and Anupam Kher, along with the rest of the cast and crew of the drama.

Sharing a scene from the movie on the Stories section of his official Instagram handle, the 'Animal' actor wrote, "Looking back at Lamhe after all these years brings back so many memories. Working with Yash ji was something I will always cherish. Sridevi brought so much to the film, and sharing this journey with @anupampkher and the entire team made it all the more special. (sic)."

He went on to add, "Some memories really do stay with you. Celebrating 35 years of Lamhe. (Red heart emoji)".

From the songs to the costumes, everything about the movie still holds a special place in the hearts of movie buffs.

Back in July, the National Award-winning costume designer Neeta Lulla recalled hand-painting the fabric of Srideci's bandhani outfit.

She shared, “The colors required were a blue bandhani and a maroon bandhani. How difficult is it to get a blue or a maroon bandhani? Not difficult, right? But here was the catch. Sridevi said, "Can I get a white bandhani on maroon and a yellow bandhani on blue?" That was absolutely difficult to find. So, what do we do? I asked the master to make the outfits, took them home with fabric paints, and actually painted white bandhani on the maroon fabric and yellow bandhani on the blue fabric. When I took them back and we did the fittings with her, she said, ‘It feels slightly stiff. What is it?’ Because bandhani doesn't usually feel stiff. I said, ‘I painted the bandhani.’ She had such a laugh about it.”

Backed by Yash Chopra, 'Lamhe' also features Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, Deepak Malhotra, and Dippy Sagoo as ancillary cast.

--IANS

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