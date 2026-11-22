Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actor Gaurav Khanna, who is set to return to television fiction with ‘Dil Ki Bewafaiyan,' has praised his co-star Shraddha Arya, describing her as an experienced and spontaneous performer.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Gaurav said this is his first collaboration with Shraddha and shared that he enjoys working with her, as they have a similar approach to acting. Talking about their on-screen chemistry and working style, he said, “With Shraddha, this is my first show. She is a very experienced artist and spontaneous, and, like me, she is also not used to giving many retakes, so I enjoy working with her. Energy is saved, and it becomes an organic scene.”

The ‘Anupamaa’ actor also spoke about his return to television fiction, clarifying that he never completely stepped away from the medium but took a break from daily soaps while exploring reality shows.

“I didn't take a break from TV. I took a break from television soap for some time because I was doing reality shows. I won MasterChef, Bigg Boss and then Khatron Ke Khiladi. So now, because inherently I am an actor by heart, when I heard this story of Manav and got a call from Balaji Telefilms, it was an offer very hard to refuse,” he said.

The actor added that he had been looking forward to working with producer Ekta Kapoor and was drawn to the project because of the different nature of his character. “I was waiting for a long time to get a chance to work with Ekta ma'am. And when I got such a different character to do, I mean the texture is different, the take of this character will be different. So I am looking forward to be Manav,” he added.

‘Dil Ki Bewafaiyan’ marks Gaurav's return to television fiction after his stint in reality shows such as 'MasterChef,' ‘Bigg Boss,' and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi.' The show, produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, stars Gaurav Khanna as Manav and Shraddha Arya as Janaki. It will explore the emotional complexities of a long-term marriage.

‘Dil Ki Bewafaiyan’ will premiere on November 24.

--IANS

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