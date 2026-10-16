Aditya Tare backs Arsenal to win back-to-back Premier League titles

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Former Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Aditya Tare has backed English club Arsenal to defend their Premier League title, while he also believes that the Gunners will have a dominant phase in the competition in the coming years.

Arsenal ended their 22-year-long wait for the Premier League title last season when Mikel Arteta guided the Gunners to the coveted trophy in a stellar European season, where they also made it to the final of the Champions League but ended up being second best to the reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners are currently second in the English top flight currently after a shock defeat in Brighton, as rivals Manchester City hold the top spot. However, with the season still in its early days, the Gunners would be looking to take the top spot back from City.

Former IPL winner with MI, Tare, has been a long-time Arsenal fan and has backed the Gunners to win the Premier League title yet again, while he also revealed his banter with former India and Mumbai cricketer Abhishek Nayar.

"We've always had a lot of banter in the Mumbai cricket dressing room, with plenty of Manchester United supporters around, and Abhishek has been a Man City fan since the very beginning. It was tough being on the back foot all the time without winning the trophy and seeing City dominate.

"But after last season's title win, Arsenal and their fans have the bragging rights. On a serious note, Manchester City is a terrific club and has always put pressure on anyone challenging for the title. I believe it's going to be a tough title race this season as well. It's a great start for both clubs, but I think Arsenal will win back-to-back. That's my feeling," Tare told JioStar.

Tare posed with the Premier League trophy, which is on a tour to Mumbai and said that it was a dream come true to see the Gunners win the previous season. "It's a dream come true, to be honest. Growing up, I've supported Arsenal since I was a kid. I watched Arsenal win the Premier League in 2003-04 as Invincibles without losing a single game.

"Since then, it has been a very long wait for the next title win, and after so many years of waiting and coming so close, there was a huge sense of relief when we finally won the title last season.

"To now stand next to the Premier League trophy that Arsenal won after 22 years and see it in person, knowing what it means to the club and its fans, is really special. Seeing the trophy up close is a surreal feeling, especially as an Arsenal fan. I'm happy and proud of this team," Tare said.

Taking the note out of Mumbai Indians' dominant days, he also believed that the Gunners will have a dominant period in the years to come.

"We spent 22 years without watching Arsenal lift the Premier League trophy, and our patience was tested for that long. The reward finally came with Arsenal winning the trophy last season. Once you win a trophy, I think it becomes a habit that will give you those back-to-back championships.

"Having been part of Mumbai Indians in the IPL in the past, winning back-to-back titles is a privilege not many get to experience. And I believe this Arsenal team, especially with Mikel Arteta as the manager, has got all the ingredients to dominate in the Premier League in the coming years.

"So, I'm pretty sure there will be a lot of happy years going forward for Arsenal supporters and the club as well," he added.

--IANS

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