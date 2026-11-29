New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) India’s ace badminton player P.V. Sindhu on Sunday met Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma at his residence and expressed her willingness to contribute towards the development of sports and encourage young athletes in the state.

Taking to social media after the meeting, Sindhu thanked the Chief Minister for his hospitality and said Rajasthan would always hold a special place in her heart, as she and her husband Datta got married in the state.

“It was a pleasure to visit you, Sir. Thank you for spending time with us and making us feel so welcome. Rajasthan will always have a special place in my heart. Datta and I got married here, and some of my favourite pictures were clicked at the beautiful white marble yard in Kishangarh.

"Sir, I’ll happily take you up on your invitation to visit Sariska. Given how much Datta loves photographing tigers here, I think he’d pack his camera today if I let him! I’d love to do a river safari on the Chambal when we come back, too.

"This state has given us so many happy memories. One way we’d love to give back is through sport, and you can count on us to do more for Rajasthan’s young athletes,” Sindhu wrote on X.

CM Bhajan Lal also shared photographs from the meeting on social media, stating that discussions were held on encouraging sporting talent, expanding sports facilities and motivating young people to take up sports.

“Today, Padma Bhushan awardee and renowned Indian badminton player Mrs. @Pvsindhu1 paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister’s residence. On this occasion, discussions were held on topics such as encouraging sporting talent in the state, expanding sports facilities, and motivating young people to take up sports,” CM Sharma wrote on X.

The meeting came as Sindhu was in Jaipur to participate in the Pink City Half Marathon as the event ambassador. Chief Minister Sharma flagged off the 21.1 km Half Marathon, while Sindhu flagged off the other race categories, including the 10 km Cool Run and 5 km Dream Run.

Sindhu has qualified for the BWF World Tour Finals, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, from December 9 to 13. It will be her sixth appearance at the season-ending tournament and her first since 2021.

Sindhu remains the only Indian to have won the BWF World Tour Finals women’s singles title, having claimed the crown in 2018 with a victory over Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara.

--IANS

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