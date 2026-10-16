October 16, 2026 7:36 PM हिंदी

5th T20I: Bengaluru weather threatens to wash out series decider between India-West Indies

Bengaluru weather threatens to wash out series decider between India-West Indies in the fifth and final T20I of the series in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Bengaluru, Oct 16 (IANS) India and West Indies fans hoping to watch another run feast in this high-scoring T20I series may have to curb their expectations, as rain threatens the fifth and final T20I between the two sides at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Rain splashed Bengaluru on Friday as waterlogging concerns have also come to the fray. The downpours are expected to continue over the next few days, and the same is the case for Saturday, the match day for the fifth contest.

As per Accuweather, there are 90% chances of precipitation in Bengaluru on Saturday. Going by hourly predictions, the weather forecast points to significant chances of precipitation from the afternoon onwards.

At 12 noon, there are only 11% chances of rain, while they increase to 34% over the next two hours. The downpour prediction stands at 40% at 3 PM, before rocketing up to 68% and 71% over the next two hours, which highlights that the build-up to the game can be wet.

At 6 PM, an hour before the first ball, the rain chances stand at 49% before going up to 64% at 7 PM and then remaining at 49% for the next two hours. It fluctuates to 56% at 10 PM and 49% at 11 PM.

India and West Indies are locked at 2-2 in the ongoing series, which has seen 220-plus totals look dwarfed. India chased a middling 172 in the first T20I in Lucknow before the Windies hunted down a huge 250 in the second game in Ranchi.

India defended 223 in the third match in Indore by 14 runs but failed to chase 248 in the fourth game in Hyderabad, losing by 24 runs.

Bengaluru is also known to be unforgiving to the bowlers, as we have seen several high-scoring matches in the city in the IPL. Another run-feast can be on the cards if the weather allows.

--IANS

vm/bsk/

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