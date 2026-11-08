November 08, 2026 1:54 PM हिंदी

3rd Unofficial Test: Jurel, Tilak and Washington power India A to 464 as NZ A struggle

3rd Unofficial Test: Jurel, Tilak and Washington power India A to 464 as NZ A struggle

Lincoln, Nov 8 (IANS) India A tightened their grip on the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A after declaring at 464/5 on the second day, with Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar contributing half-centuries at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval here on Sunday.

The visitors, who had resumed at 227/2, added another 237 runs to their overnight total before declaring with roughly an hour remaining in the day's play. New Zealand A, in reply, were reduced to 36/2 at stumps, leaving them trailing by 428 runs.

Jurel provided the early impetus after India A resumed, taking particular liking to the short-pitched bowling and finding the boundary regularly. At the other end, Sai Sudharsan continued to build his innings with patience before his knock ended at 88, 12 runs short of a deserved century. Zak Gibson produced a delivery that pitched full, moved back into the batter and breached his defences.

Jurel brought up his fifty with a clip down the leg side for four and continued to attack, including with a couple of well-timed cuts. However, his stay ended when he pulled a short delivery from Darun Ferns towards deep backward square leg, departing for 71.

The Indian middle order then shifted gears, with Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar opting for a more measured approach rather than pursuing quick runs. Ravindra Jadeja joined the pair but could manage only 25 before edging a delivery to first slip.

Tilak and Washington subsequently took charge, putting together an unbeaten 114-run partnership that further stretched the visitors' advantage. Tilak finished on 81 not out, while Washington reached his half-century as India A declared at 464/5.

New Zealand A's bowling resources were stretched during the innings, with Ferns experiencing back trouble and Jarrod McKay, who was dealing with a side strain, unable to bowl. The hosts consequently turned to nine different bowling options but managed just one wicket after Jurel's dismissal.

Their batting innings got off to a disastrous start as Prasidh Krishna struck twice to leave the hosts reeling. Rhys Mariu was bowled for a duck before Curtis Heaphy was trapped leg-before for 19, giving India A an immediate breakthrough.

Dean Foxcroft and Zak Gibson negotiated the remaining 26 deliveries without further damage, taking New Zealand A to 36/2 at the close of play. However, with a deficit of 428 runs still to overcome, the hosts face a daunting task heading into the third day.

Brief Scores: India A 464/5 declared (Yashasvi Jaiswal 102, Sai Sudharsan 88, Tilak Varma 81 not out, Dhruv Jurel 71, Washington Sundar 50 not out; Zak Gibson 2/73) lead New Zealand A 36/2 (Curtis Heaphy 19, Dean Foxcroft 10*; Prasidh Krishna 2/12) by 428 runs.

--IANS

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