3rd ODI: Rain poses threat once again as India, NZ gear up to meet in Wellington

Hamilton, Nov 9 (IANS) Weather poses a significant threat once more to the action between India and New Zealand during the ongoing ODI series as a heavy rain watch awaits the two teams in Hamilton for the third match on Tuesday.

Rain has already interrupted the proceedings in the first two matches in Auckland and Wellington and looms large once more for the third ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Moreover, India's outdoor training session ahead of the third ODI was curtailed due to incessant rains and moved indoors. Earlier, weather conditions in Welling forced Men in Blue to cancel their training session before the second ODI.

According to AccuWeather, the city has been given a "heavy rain watch" from 3 AM local time on Tuesday till 1 AM on Wednesday. As per the prediction, there is a 100 per cent chance of precipitation on Tuesday, with 99 per cent probability expected during the day and 90 per cent during the night.

As per hourly updates, the rain probability ranges between 71 per cent to 89 per cent from 7 AM local time to 2 PM, which is an hour before the start of the match. The precipitation chances stay at 73 per cent at 3 PM, before increasing to 80 per cent over the next few hours till 7 PM and dropping significantly to 49 per cent at 8 PM.

However, the threatening weather deny to abide, as the rain probability stands at 70 per cent for 9 PM, 76 per cent for 10 PM and 67 per cent for 11 PM. This suggests that the start of the play might be delayed and the proceedings can be interrupted multiple times in the fixture.

India are leading the series 2-0 after winning both the opening two games and are now eyeing a series win. They won the first match in Auckland by five wickets after they chased a DLS revised target of 143 in 22.2 overs and won by five wickets.

The Men in Blue were four runs ahead in their chase of 135 in a rain-shortened Wellington ODI when rain put an end to the game and India, at 113/7, won by four runs (DLS method).

--IANS

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