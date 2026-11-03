2nd Unofficial Test: Jaiswal, Rathod hit tons as India 'A' secure draw against NZ 'A'

Christchurch, Nov 3 (IANS) Yashasvi Jaiswal and Yash Rathod produced an impressive batting display on the final day to secure a draw for India A against New Zealand A in the second unofficial Test, stitching together an unbeaten 247-run partnership after an early collapse threatened to put the visitors under pressure.

Jaiswal finished unbeaten on 155, while Rathod brought up his 11th first-class century, remaining not out on 100 as India A reached 282/2 in their second innings. With the match heading towards an inevitable stalemate, the teams called it a day shortly after Tea, four deliveries after Rathod completed his hundred.

The morning began with rain and drizzle that delayed the proceedings, but New Zealand A made the most of the conditions once play resumed. India A’s overnight position quickly turned precarious as Sai Sudharsan departed in the opening over, caught by Tim Robinson at leg gully off Jarrod McKay. The visitors suffered another setback almost immediately when Brett Randell dismissed Devdutt Padikkal for a first-ball duck, bowling the right-hander with a delivery that moved back in after pitching.

With India A reduced to 35/2, Jaiswal took responsibility for rebuilding the innings. The left-hander, who had endured a relatively quiet run of scores coming into the contest and managed only a duck in the first innings, responded with an assured knock that combined patience with calculated aggression.

Rathod provided equally valuable support at the other end. Having failed to make an impact in the first innings with just 13 runs, he settled into the innings and gradually accelerated alongside Jaiswal. The duo not only erased New Zealand A’s 78-run first-innings advantage but also ensured there was no further opportunity for the visitors to threaten a result.

New Zealand A’s bowling resources were already depleted, with Fraser Sheat sidelined by a side strain and Jayden Lennox unavailable due to a hamstring injury. Jaiswal exploited the situation, particularly against the spinners, using his feet effectively and finding the boundary regularly. One of his standout strokes was a slog-swept six off Dean Foxcroft.

He also had a brief interruption when a Jarrod McKay bouncer struck his helmet, prompting a concussion assessment before he continued his innings. Jaiswal subsequently brought up his century from 119 deliveries, clearing the ropes with another slog-sweep over the cow corner.

The India opener remained in control thereafter, finishing with 15 fours and five sixes. Rathod, meanwhile, reached his half-century from 63 balls and continued to build on the partnership as the pair added 237 runs during the 40 overs between the resumption of play and Tea.

Rathod returned after the interval on 95 and needed just four deliveries to complete his century. With India A firmly in control and the surface offering little prospect of a late breakthrough, both teams agreed to end the contest.

Earlier, New Zealand A had established a 78-run first-innings lead after posting 424 in response to India A’s 346. Matthew Boyle led their effort with 110, while Dean Foxcroft contributed 93. Mukesh Kumar claimed five wickets for 87 runs, with Mohammed Siraj picking up four for 118. Dhruv Jurel had earlier anchored India’s first innings with a century of his own, scoring 105.

Brief scores: India A 346 & 282/2 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 155*, Yash Rathod 100*; Brett Randell 1-62, Jarrod McKay 1-35) drew with New Zealand A 424 (Matthew Boyle 110, Dean Foxcroft 93; Mukesh Kumar 5-87, Mohammed Siraj 4-118).

--IANS

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