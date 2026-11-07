2nd ODI: Toss between New Zealand and India delayed due to rain in Wellington

Wellington, Nov 7 (IANS) Rain made its presence felt for the second straight time in the ongoing ODI series between New Zealand and India as the toss has been delayed here at the Hnry Stadium on Saturday.

India are currently leading the five-match series 1-0. Weather interrupted the proceedings in the opening ODI between the two sides in Auckland on Wednesday as India chased down a DLS-reduced target of 143 in a rain-curtailed chase.

Ahead of match day, the city witnessed persistent rain in the first half of Friday as teams were reportedly forced to abandon their planned training sessions.

The training sessions were scheduled to take place at Basin Reserve instead of the match venue, Hnry Stadium, but New Zealand moved their practice to an indoor facility, although India cancelled their training session.

As per Accuweather, there is a 60 per cent chance of precipitation in Wellington on Saturday. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning, while the precipitation probability reduces marginally to 55 per cent in the second half.

The game is scheduled to begin at 3 PM local time, 7:30 AM IST. However, with the toss being delayed, both sides still await a decision from the match officials.

The first match saw a couple of rain interruptions as well. After bowling New Zealand for 185, India were to chase 186 in 50 overs; however, the heavens opened up, and the target was reduced a couple of times before it was 143 in 32 overs. India chased it down with five wickets in hand and in 22.4 overs.

After Arshdeep Singh’s four-wicket haul in the first innings, veteran batter Virat Kohli stole the show with a 51-ball 74, keeping India well over the DLS par score and setting up the win for the side.

--IANS

vi/