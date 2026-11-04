Zydus Lifesciences Q2 net profit falls 26 pc to Rs 925 crore; shares fall over 4 pc

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday reported a 26.6 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 925.5 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27, compared to about Rs 1,261 crore in the same period last year.

However, the pharmaceutical company's revenue grew 29 per cent to Rs 7,910 crore in the quarter under review against Rs 6,123 crore a year ago.

EBITDA slipped 6 per cent to Rs 1,895 crore from Rs 2,015 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, EBITDA margin contracted to 23.95 per cent from 32.9 per cent in Q2 FY26.

The company's research and development (R&D) investment stood at Rs 657.3 crore during the quarter, accounting for 8.3 per cent of revenue. Organic capital expenditure was Rs 465.5 crore.

India's formulations business reported revenue of Rs 1,884 crore, an 18 per cent increase year-on-year, accounting for 24 per cent of consolidated revenue.

Branded formulations grew 19 per cent.

North America's formulations business posted revenue of Rs 3,315 crore, up 21 per cent year-on-year and 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter, driven by volume expansion in base business and scale-up of US speciality business.

Moreover, revenue was $347 million in constant currency terms.

The company's international markets' formulation revenue stood at Rs 1,001 crore, up 33 per cent year-on-year.

API business reported revenue of Rs 149 crore, up 1 per cent, while Alliances and Others recorded revenue of Rs 59.2 crore, up 374 per cent.

Following earnings, shares of Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday were trading at Rs 1,182.05, a decrease of 4.59 per cent, hitting an intraday low at around 2 pm.

At the last count, the pharma stock was trading at Rs 1,201.55, down 3 per cent. It has recorded a 52-week high of Rs 1,266.15 and a 52-week low of Rs 835.85.

--IANS

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