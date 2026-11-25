Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has crossed the 4 million passenger milestone in less than 11 months since commencing commercial operations, underscoring the rapid growth of the country's newest major airport and its increasing role in serving the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), according to a statement on Wednesday.

The airport -- which began operations on December 25, 2025 -- has handled a cumulative 4.1 million passengers so far, comprising 4.09 million domestic travellers and 12,569 international passengers.

Passenger traffic remained evenly balanced between arrivals and departures, with 2.02 million arriving passengers and 2.08 million departing passengers recorded during the period.

NMIA also reported 31,043 passenger aircraft movements, including 30,940 domestic and 103 international flights.

Among airlines operating from the airport, IndiGo accounted for the largest share of traffic with 24,777 flights, followed by Akasa Air, Air India Express, Fly91 and Star Air.

The airport additionally handled 1,092 general aviation movements, reflecting growing demand across both commercial and private aviation segments.

"Crossing the 4 million passenger threshold ahead of our first anniversary is a testament to the trust our passengers and airline partners have placed in Navi Mumbai International Airport," an NMIA spokesperson said.

Beyond passenger traffic, the airport has also strengthened its position as an emerging cargo hub. As of November 15, it had handled 40,868 metric tonnes of cargo, including 31,652 metric tonnes of international cargo and 9,216 metric tonnes of domestic cargo.

The cargo network is supported by 18 freighter airlines serving 24 international destinations, including major logistics centres such as Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Singapore, Baku and Addis Ababa.

Meanwhile, NMIA has expanded its connectivity under the Winter 2026 schedule and will now offer services to 45 domestic destinations and two international destinations.

The airport recently added nine new domestic routes, while preparations are underway to launch direct flights to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from December 15, marking its second international destination after Abu Dhabi.

The new service is expected to support growing demand for business, leisure and pilgrimage travel from western India while further strengthening NMIA's position as a major aviation gateway.

--IANS

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