New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the "Scheme for Enhancement of Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) Manufacturing Ecosystem" with a financial outlay of Rs 11,000 crore.

The scheme aims to promote domestic manufacturing of construction and infrastructure equipment ecosystem in India, supporting the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.’

To be implemented by the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), the scheme aims to incentivise domestic manufacturing of CIE and its components and to establish a dedicated CIE testing facility in the country, thereby enhancing self-reliance and positioning India as a key player in the Global CIE market, according to a Cabinet statement.

The scheme has a duration of eight years from FY2026-27, comprising a two-year gestation period (FY2026-27 to FY2027-28) for setting up manufacturing facilities, followed by a five-year incentive disbursement period (FY2028-29 to FY2032-33), and a final year (FY2033-34) for settlement of incentives on incremental sales of FY2032-33.

The scheme has two components. Sales-linked incentive will be provided on the incremental sales value of eligible CIE equipment and components to approved applicants across two categories – eligible original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and component manufacturers.

Graded incentive rates range from 13 per cent to 8 per cent of incremental sales value over a five-year period.

Second, a grant of up to Rs 375 crore, in the nature of Viability Gap Funding, will be provided for setting up a dedicated CIE testing facility, said the statement.

Driven by rapid growth in the construction and infrastructure sector, the scheme aims to incentivise the manufacturing of technologically advanced equipment such as Ship-to-Shore Cranes, Tunnel Boring Machines, Hydraulic Excavators, Off-Highway Trucks, etc.

The scheme has also provision of establishment of state-of-the-art dedicated CIE testing facility in the country.

India's CIE industry is currently the world's third largest, after China and the United States, with a market size of around Rs 97,500 crore in FY2024-25.

Driven by accelerated growth in infrastructure (roads and ports) and housing, the industry is projected to increase more than double, reaching a market size of around Rs 2,28,100 crore by FY2029-30.

--IANS

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