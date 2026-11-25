Islamabad, Nov 25 (IANS) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) strongly opposed the Punjab Dramatic and Theatrical Performances Bill 2026, warning that it posed a serious threat to artistic freedom and the right to freedom of expression by bringing creative expression under government control.

Addressing a roundtable convened by HRCP, the participants described the bill as "an unacceptable attempt to subject artistic expression to executive control and create a climate of censorship and self-censorship".

Emphasising that artistic freedom includes the right to question authority and challenge prevailing social attitudes by engaging in satire and dissent, they strongly urged the governor of Punjab to withhold assent to the bill and return it to the Punjab Assembly for further deliberation.

Pakistani playwright Shahid Nadeem warned that the bill was even more repressive than the Dramatic Performances Act 1876, which it seeks to replace.

He raised concerns over the vague terms such as "vulgarity, obscenity and disaffection", as well as the provisions mandating artist registration, venue licensing and pre-performance scrutiny of scripts.

Nadeem noted that the bill had not even been circulated among stakeholders before its passage, with members of the artistic community learning of it through media reports.

Pakistani filmmaker Kanwal Khoosat warned that "compulsory registration of artists would constrain gender and political expression".

Furthermore, HRCP secretary-general Harris Khalique stressed that artistic expression should not be subjected to a "regime of registration and licensing", while calling for the bill's repeal.

"Malik Aslam, a veteran theatre practitioner, questioned how interactive theatre could be subjected to censorship, while classical dancer Maan Saeed drew attention to the unequal interpretation of language and expression across Punjabi and Urdu, and the question of who would determine who qualifies as an artist," the HRCP highlighted.

The participants also emphasised the need for solidarity across artistic and labour movements across Pakistan.

Last week, the HRCP raised concerns over the escalating assault on constitutional democracy and fundamental rights across Pakistan, warning that freedom of expression is being steadily eroded through censorship, surveillance, restrictive regulations and the misuse of criminal laws.

The concerns were raised by the HRCP's general body at the conclusion of its 40th annual general meeting.

--IANS

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