New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar on Wednesday praised teenaged batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking double century against the UAE, but added that it showed how lopsided limited-overs cricket has become in favour of batters.

Sooryavanshi smashed 204 off 53 balls for India A against the UAE in the Asia Cup Men’s Rising Stars tournament in Doha on Tuesday. His sensational innings was studded with seven fours and 28 sixes.

"There is something special about Vaibhav no doubt about that. But what he did is another reminder of the ridiculous stage white ball cricket has reached. It's a fallacy to think that this is what fans want. It's a game of bat & ball. Not just bat," Manjrekar wrote on ‘X’ on Wednesday.

The left-hander rewrote several List A records during the knock. He reached three figure mark in just 28 balls, the fastest List A century in the format, and then broke his own record for the quickest 150.

His double century came off just 52 deliveries, nearly halving the previous record for the fastest List A 200. The 28 sixes were the most ever struck in a List A innings, and his strike rate of 384.90 was the highest recorded for a century in the format.

Manjrekar’s remarks add to a wider debate over whether limited-overs cricket has tilted too far towards batters, with bowlers finding it increasingly difficult to stem the flow of runs.

Before Tuesday's blitz, Sooryavanshi had managed only modest scores in Doha - 26 against Nepal and 11 against Pakistan A in India A's first two games. He was also dismissed for 18 while playing for Bihar against Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game in Indore, where he led his state team for the first time.

In a video posted on the BCCI website on Wednesday, the teenager revealed that he had spoken to former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh for nearly half an hour on the eve of the UAE game, which helped him identify a flaw that he worked on correcting.

Sooryavanshi also described Yuvraj as his idol, and added that he had shared technical inputs on his batting and urged him to spend more time at the crease. India A will next face Sri Lanka A in the semi-final of the tournament on Thursday.

--IANS

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