New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The Centre on Wednesday approved the continuation of the ‘Postal Operations’ scheme during the 16th Finance Commission Cycle (from FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31) with a proposed outlay of Rs 1,141 crore.

According to a Cabinet statement, the scheme seeks to strengthen postal infrastructure, improve operational efficiency, and support the growing requirements of logistics, e-commerce and digital service delivery across the country.

“The scheme would support modernisation of postal infrastructure, strengthen last-mile delivery, improve logistics efficiency, promote financial inclusion and enhance customer-centric service delivery across the country,” the statement noted.

The scheme is intended to be implemented over a period of five years from FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31. It will have six sub-schemes.

The ‘Rural Business and Access to Postal Network’ sub-scheme with Rs 120 crore outlay is focused on infrastructure upgrades, standardised branding and better resource utilization to transform post offices, particularly in rural areas, into efficient and citizen-centric service hubs.

The component aims to strengthen financial inclusion, digital connectivity, and local economic development while improving last-mile delivery and enhancing access to postal and citizen-centric services in underserved regions.

The ‘Mail Network Optimization’ sub-scheme with Rs 575 crore outlay envisages modernisation of mail operations through centralised delivery systems, mechanisation, advanced IT solutions under Advanced Postal Technology (APT 2.0), GIS-based services and upgraded infrastructure.

The initiative also includes strengthening delivery post offices, mail handling systems, Mail Motor Service (MMS) workshops, Road Transport Network and modern smart 24x7 letter boxes to improve operational efficiency, transparency, service quality and logistical reliability across the network.

The ‘Parcel Network Optimization’ sub-scheme with Rs 278 crore outlay includes construction of Parcel Hubs and expansion of Parcel Packaging Units (PPUs) aligned with the redesigned sorting framework to streamline parcel movement, reduce handling points, ease capacity constraints and improve transit times.

The ‘Infrastructure Upgrade and Augmentation of Infrastructure for International Mails’ sub-scheme with Rs 8 crore outlay aims to strengthen international mail services by upgrading Foreign Post Offices (FPOs) and Sub Foreign Post Offices (SFPOs) to improve infrastructure and expedite processing of international consignments.

The ‘Marketing Functions including Quality of Service’ sub-scheme with Rs 100 crore outlay is focused on promotion, branding, outreach and customer engagement through multi-channel campaigns across television, digital, radio, print and outdoor platforms.

Lastly, the ‘Philately Operations’ sub-scheme with Rs 60 crore outlay proposes initiatives to promote philately through exhibitions, seminars, quizzes, school philatelic clubs and innovative stamp designs including scented, holographic and 3D stamps.

With one of the world’s largest postal networks comprising 1.65 lakh post offices, including 1,49,655 post offices in rural areas, India Post continues to serve as an important platform for delivery of mail, parcels, banking, insurance and other citizen-centric services, particularly in remote and underserved regions.

--IANS

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