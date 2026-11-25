New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has questioned Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) decision to release England batter Jacob Bethell ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, calling the youngster a rare talent capable of winning matches single-handedly.

RCB are the defending champions and are chasing a record third straight IPL title. They go into the December 16 auction in Goa with one of the smaller purses, Rs 14.15 crore, and five slots to fill - only one of them for an overseas player.

"Honestly, apart from Jacob Bethell, no other release surprised me. Swapnil Singh is an experienced player and was very inexpensive, and they could have kept him as a backup for Krunal Pandya, but I think they want that backup role to go to Vicky Ostwal, who offers left-arm spin and batting. Backing a youngster makes complete sense. Releasing Mangesh Yadav and Richard Gleeson makes complete sense too," Pathan said on JioStar.

Later, it emerged that Bethell pulled out of IPL 2027 and England’s Test tour of South Africa due to further surgery needed on his right knee. The left-handed batter has been out of action since July due to a previous knee operation.

"The reason I am surprised by Jacob Bethell's release is that God forbid, if Phil Salt doesn't fire, then Bethell, who is a generational talent and someone who can win you games on his own, would have been the perfect option to have. He is a terrific player and was not even that expensive, so RCB shouldn't have released him," added Pathan.

He also said RCB's main task at the auction would be to find a dependable cover for Josh Hazlewood, the spearhead of their pace bowling attack. "That said, they are a very settled unit.

“With the small purse they have, RCB specifically need a backup for Josh Hazlewood who can deliver under pressure with both the new ball and the old ball. Bringing in that kind of backup will be crucial for RCB, otherwise the rest of the squad looks like a terrific, well-settled unit."

Ex-India opener Abhinav Mukund said a direct replacement for Hazlewood is unlikely to be available, and that RCB already have reasonable cover. "I don't think too many options will be available at the auction. RCB already have Jacob Duffy and Nuwan Thushara, who can fill in for Josh Hazlewood when required.

“I have always maintained that players like Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada and Hazlewood are irreplaceable. They are match-winners who have played crucial roles in their teams' title-winning campaigns, and you won't find players of their calibre in the auction.

"RCB cannot simply go out and find a like-for-like replacement for Hazlewood. They already have two capable backups in Duffy and Thushara, while any new signing would be an unproven option."

Mukund offered a different reading of the Bethell call by linking it to next year's mega auction and the surplus of batters already in the squad. "I think RCB released Jacob Bethell because they are unlikely to retain him if he is injured ahead of next year's mega auction. They already have enough players to retain and a surplus of batters, with Phil Salt and Venkatesh Iyer not necessarily part of their current playing XI or XII."

He also pointed to the Indian pace resources at RCB's disposal and expected the franchise to make only minor additions. "Yash Dayal's return is also great news, as it gives them more balance. Even if Hazlewood is unavailable, they can field three Indian fast bowlers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal and Rasikh Salam, who did really well for them last year.

“RCB prefer tall pacers, so they may look to add an Indian fast bowler at the auction. Overall, though, I don't see them having much to do beyond having a cup of coffee at the auction."

--IANS

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