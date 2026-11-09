November 09, 2026 5:52 PM हिंदी

Zimbabwe name Nkomo-led 14-member squad for first-ever Emerging Nations Trophy campaign

Zimbabwe name Nkomo-led 14-member squad for first-ever Emerging Nations Trophy campaign

Harare, Nov 9 (IANS) Zimbabwe has announced a 14-member women’s squad for the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy, with Josephine Nkomo set to captain the side in its first-ever appearance at the tournament in Ajman, UAE.

Josephine will be backed by a group of experienced players, including Nomvelo Sibanda, Sharne Mayers, Modester Mupachikwa and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano. The squad also features Beloved Biza, Olinder Chare, Chiyedza Dhururu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Tendai Makusha, Michelle Mavunga, Christina Mutasa, Kelis Ndhlovu and Loryn Phiri.

From the squad which made the trip to India, Francisca Chipare and bowler Kudzai Chigora miss out on the Emerging Nations Trophy selection, while Christina Mutasa enters the side as the sole new addition in the team for the upcoming tournament.

Zimbabwe made it into the tournament, which runs from November 12 to 25, after the ICC enlarged the field from eight to 10 teams. This edition is also the first to feature Full Member nations, with five of them in the draw.

Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are the other Full Members making their debut at the event. Associate sides like the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Thailand and hosts UAE make up the rest of the participating teams.

The expanded tournament is a part of the ICC’s efforts to strengthen the women’s cricket pathway and give teams more regular international cricket playing exposure by facing off against a wider range of opponents. Zimbabwe are drawn in Group B, alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan, the Netherlands and defending champions Thailand.

Zimbabwe will start their campaign against Bangladesh at the Seven Districts Sports Club on November 13. They then take on Thailand at the Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground on November 15. Zimbabwe will play against Pakistan on November 16, and is followed by facing off against the Netherlands on November 18.

Group A features Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and the UAE. The top three sides from each group advance to the Super Six stage. Each of them will then play the three qualifiers from the other group on November 20, 22 and 23. The final will be played between the top two teams at the Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground on November 25.

Zimbabwe squad: Josephine Nkomo (captain), Beloved Biza, Olinder Chare, Chiyedza Dhururu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Tendai Makusha, Michelle Mavunga, Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Modester Mupachikwa, Christina Mutasa, Kelis Ndhlovu, Loryn Phiri, and Nomvelo Sibanda

--IANS

nr/vi

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