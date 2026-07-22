ZIM vs IND: When and Where to watch 1st T20I, know all details

Harare, July 22 (IANS) India's young T20 side begins a crucial three-match series against Zimbabwe here on Thursday, with captain Shreyas Iyer looking to steady the ship after a difficult start to his leadership stint. Having managed just one win in his first seven T20Is as captain, Shreyas will view this tour as an opportunity to restore confidence and build momentum with a relatively inexperienced squad.

The series also marks VVS Laxman's return to the dugout as stand-in head coach in the absence of Gautam Gambhir. His approach to team balance and selection will be closely watched, particularly with several positions still up for debate.

One of the biggest attractions will be teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is expected to partner Abhishek Sharma at the top. The Harare Sports Club has been a happy hunting ground for both batters. Abhishek announced himself in international cricket with his maiden T20I century at the venue, while Sooryavanshi scored a memorable hundred there during the Under-19 World Cup final earlier this year.

Conditions, however, could test India's batting. The Harare surface generally offers pace and bounce, bringing Zimbabwe's experienced fast bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava firmly into the contest. India will need greater discipline against the new ball if they are to avoid another batting collapse.

The middle order also poses selection headaches. Vice-captain Tilak Varma has yet to settle at No. 5, while Ishan Kishan currently occupies the preferred No. 3 position. Rinku Singh remains a strong finisher, making the batting combination an intriguing talking point.

India must also decide between Harsh Dubey, Shivam Dube and Suryansh Shedge for the all-rounder's role, while the pace attack is expected to feature Prince Yadav and the returning Mayank Yadav, with Ashok Sharma and Yash Thakur competing for the remaining spot.

Zimbabwe will be confident of exploiting home conditions, ensuring India cannot afford to take the series lightly.

When: Thursday, July 23, 4:30 PM IST

Where: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Where to watch: The match will be shown live on Unite8 Sports channels and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website

Squads

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba, Tafadzwa Tsiga

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarathy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

--IANS

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